Sierra Leone News Today

SLRA pays over two billion leones to property owners

The Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) has on Friday, February 19, 2021, the sum of SLL 2.6 billion as compensation to property owners whose properties were affected at Borboh Tokeh and Funkia communities. Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of Assets Management at SLRA, Ing Peter Komeh warned that no one should construct structures along the right of way for which they have been compensated for. The Director of Finance, Ing James A. Lebbie also said that the beneficiaries should ensure the wise use of the money they have received.



Sierra Leone Ambassador to the EU elected as Vice President of OACPS

Sierra Leone Ambassador to the European Union (EU), Belgium, and 6 other countries, Amb. Samuel Tamba Musa has been elected as the Vice President of the Sustainable Development Committee of the Organization of Africa, Caribbean, Pacific States (OACPS). As the new vice president, Amb. Musa will be representing the West Africa Group of Ambassadors in the committee. The main focus of the committee includes rural development and food security; environmental and climate change; sustainable development; education; health; information society and other OACPS cooperation programs that are aiming at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Sierra Leone Police dismissed two officers for information divulging

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has dismissed two police officers over divulging information. Inspector Foday Momoh Kargbo – head of dispatch and Constable 14200 – Abubakar Turay dispatch officer, attached at the Police Headquarter in George Street, Freetown. The sacking of the two came after rigorous trials found them wanting to divulge classified information to the public. According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madam Elizabeth Turay, the sacking of the two officers has nothing to do with politics, tribe, or region but to maintain professionalism at the highest level in the SLP.

