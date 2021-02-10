FIFA warns Sierra Leone against political interference in National Football

The Federation de Football Internationale (FIFA) has warned Sierra Leone against its recent political interference in the activities of the country’s football governing body, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

This came after the Parliament of Sierra Leone summoned the SLFA’s electoral body ahead of their elective congress scheduled to take place on February 27 & 28 this year. According to a press release from the Football Association, FIFA reminds the government of their statutes which says all member bodies, including the SLFA, should run their activities independently without the influence of a third party or the inclusion of government authorities.

The press release further states that the parliamentary oversight committee of sport instructed SLFA to put their ongoing electoral process on hold. On account of this, FIFA has cautioned that in case the FIFA statute is breached the country’s FA will be immediately sanctioned and Sierra Leone will not participate in international football activities.

However, there have been disputes between Mohamed Kallon, Rodney Michael, and several others who wished to contest for the presidency of the SLFA, after their nominations were canceled, because of not meeting all the requirements to contest in the elective congress this February. This was what led the parliament to summon the FA and further asked to stop the whole process till they completed their investigation.



In October 2018, FIFA decided to suspend the SLFA as a result of government inference. This decision was made after the SLFA President and Secretary-General were blocked from entering the premises of the FA, also the accounts and communication channels of the FA were taken away from the administration.