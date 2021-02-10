New Books by Sierra Leoneans everyone needs in 2021

It is the second month of the year 2021 but Sierra Leonean writers in Sierra Leone and in the diaspora have been busy.

Local and foreign-based authors have new books covering both fiction and nonfiction; young adult fantasy, children’s books, folklore, and cooking.

Here are the books from Sierra Leonean authors that are available now on Amazon!

The Gilded Ones – Is an epic fantasy book written by Namina Forna a Sierra Leonean novelist based in Los Angeles.

The book is about sixteen-year-old Deka who lives in fear and anticipation of the blood ceremony that will determine whether she will become a member of her village. Already different from everyone else because of her unnatural intuition, Deka prays for red blood so she can finally feel like she belongs.

But on the day of the ceremony, her blood runs gold, the color of impurity–and Deka knows she will face a consequence worse than death.

Then a mysterious woman comes to her with a choice: stay in the village and submit to her fate, or leave to fight for the emperor in an army of girls just like her. They are called alaki–near-immortals with rare gifts. And they are the only ones who can stop the empire’s greatest threat.

To order ‘The Gilded Ones’ please visit this link

20 Icons of Sierra Leone Who Shaped History – This is a children’s version book containing short biographies of heroes who helped shaped the history of the country written by two Sierra Leoneans Akindele Decker (Poet & Writer) & Adrian Q. Labor (Civil Engineer & History Enthusiast).

This book is a modern-day approach to rekindle the many historic milestones made by ordinary Sierra Leoneans who grew to be icons in their rights. The task was done through literature research, and their uncelebrated contributions and achievements at home and abroad. It balances facts, emotions, and illustration to deliver a book that will inspire a wide range of young adults about Sierra Leone, their country.

To order ‘20 Icons of Sierra Leone Who Shaped History’ please visit this link

Cooking with Mai – is a book of recipes for West African written by Maimuna Zubairu-Burnette

This is your go-to cookbook for easy-to-prepare authentic West African food. In this book, Mai shares some of her family’s traditional Sierra Leonean dishes which she grew up enjoying, as well as other well-known West African favorites.

She not only offers 16 recipes, but also the history of the dishes and any slight variations in preparation depending on country or background. This is a book rich in culture, history, and flavors, that will gratify those seeking an authentic West African dining experience.

To order ‘Cooking with Mai’ please visit this link

Devils Of Serra Lyoa – is a book written by Sanah Johnsen Dana Mara. The book is a collection of myths of some of the country’s ancestors and local spirits.

Devils Of Serra Lyoa is a book of short stories and poems; that aims to shed light on the fascinating culture and local folk tales of Sierra Leone. Like other countries, Sierra Leone has its own mythology or local folklore about interesting characters, human, and spiritual. Sierra Leonean stories deserve to be brought to life, Ocad, and appreciated worldwide. This book is for all ages of all nationalities in all settings. It is for all purposes: Whether read as a bedtime story, a classroom lesson, or leisurely. I hope readers get to experience culture, satisfaction and get answers to elusive mysteries when they read this book. Sierra Leonean stories to the world!

To order ‘Devils of Serra Lyoa’ please visit this link

400 Years of Servitude – This is a collection of poems by poet Oumar Farouk Sesay. The book throws light on racial discrimination.

Poem after poem, the poet mourns the dehumanization of man through slavery and shares an exile’s pain of separation. He mourns with victims of genocide and serves as a dissenting mouthpiece against racial inequality. Wherever men haggle over slaves at an auction block; deny humans their fundamental rights; and, wherever wreaths adorn tombs; be it at a farewell prayer or in the observance of a minute silence for lives claimed by ethnic cleansing, this poet is there.

’Oumar Farouk Sesay is a Sierra Leonean poet, playwright, and novelist. He works in the private sector, and he is currently the President of PEN, Sierra Leone chapter. His poem, “Song of the Women of my Land,” is on the Literature-in English syllabus for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination. 400 Years Of Servitude is his fifth collection of poems.

To order 400 Years of Servitude please visit this link

Defeating the Coronavirus (Amie and the Safe Keepers Project) – is a book written by Bintu Mansaray.

The book is about an 8-year-old girl called Amie living in Sierra Leone, she embarks on a journey which she calls the Safe Keepers Project to educate her friends on different illnesses affecting children, safety tips, and child abuse prevention messages.

To order ‘Defeating the Coronavirus (Amie and the Safe Keepers Project)’ please visit this link

Adama Loves Akara – is a new children’s book from Vickie Remoe. The book encourages kids to start reading from an early age, promotes family time, and multiculturalism.

The book aims to jumpstart early reading success that celebrates African culture and father-daughter relationships.

Meet Adama and Adamu, a Sierra Leonean daughter and father duo who enjoy playing, learning games, and eating their favorite snack. Adama loves Akara is part of an early reader series that celebrates African culture while helping children ages 3-7 learn short letter vowel sounds.

To order ‘Adama Loves Akara’ please visit this link