Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The House Help

After my dad passed away in 2017, I decided to provide for my family, pay for my school fees, and become the breadwinner. I’m 25 years old. That’s when my journey of being a house help started. My family faced many hardships, and my mom wasn’t making much profit from her business.
Life was easy before the COVID-19 pandemic. Things were normal at school and work. At the end of every month, I used to buy half a rice bag, save some cash to pay rent, pay my school fees, and my younger siblings’. Some days I gave money to my mom so she could boost her small business.
Before the pandemic, I was in my final secondary school; the country registered its first case just a few weeks before our exams. We had to close and keep track of the academic work; I had to take extra classes. work in the morning, go to class in the evenings, and then go home and study.
Prices of goods went up, and now I can no longer afford to buy half a rice bag; I can only buy per cup. A year from now, I expect some improvement in my life, and I can further my education.
Credit: OSIWA/Essential Stories
