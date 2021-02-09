NGC Probes into the Financial Activities of the First Lady, Fatima bio.

The National Ground Coalition (NGC) political party has formally written to the Financial Secretary of the Ministry of Finance requesting financial information on the Office of the First Lady.

The NGC party made the request under the Right to Access Information Act of 2013 requesting details on all transactions between the Ministry of Finance and Office of the First Lady, details on all the supports the Ministry has given to the Office of the First Lady, and in relation to the Hands Off Our Girls project since April 2018 and reference of all appropriations made by Parliament to the Office of the First Lady.

The Office of the First Lady has been under serious alleged corruption scrutiny by the Africanist Press, a U.S. based investigative organization, alleging that the office has been receiving millions of U.S. Dollars of illegal financial transactions from Sierra Leone’s Consolidated Fund to an office that is not constitutionally mandated by the Laws of Sierra Leone as a public office.

In an interview on the BBC, the First Lady, Fatima Bio, agrees to have received money from the Office of the President to undertake projects she claimed are from the Office of the President. However, she denied any wrongdoing and says the Office of the President should be asked about financial transactions.

In a recent news release by the Anti Corruption Commission on the 9th of February, 2020, the Commission says from preliminary investigations that the Office of the First Lady has been receiving Billions of Leones from the Consolidated Fund spanning 14 years till date.