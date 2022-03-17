BBC Shortlist Antonia Howard From Sierra Leone For The 2022 Komla Dumor Award

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has shortlisted Sierra Leonean journalist and TV presenter, Antonia Howard for the 2022 BBC Komla Dumor Award.



She is the first Sierra Leonean to be shortlisted for this award. The BBC Komla Dumor Awards aims at uncovering and promoting fresh talent from the African continent. The award was established to honor Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster, and presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.



The winner of the award will spend three months at the BBC headquarters in London, gaining skills and experience.



Antonia Howard is a broadcast journalist who works as a presenter and reporter for the Africa Young Voices Media (AYV) in Sierra Leone. She is one of the presenters of the AYV’s breakfast show Wake Up Sierra Leone and the Prime Time News.



She also serves as the current Director of News & Current Affairs at AYV. In 2014, Howard began her journalism career at a community radio station in Freetown. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and a Master of Arts degree in International Journalism from Fourah Bay College University and Cardiff University respectively.



Previous winners of the award are Nancy Kacungira from Uganda (2015), Didi Akinyelure from Nigeria (2016), Amina Yuguda from Nigeria (2017), Waihiga Mwaura from Kenya (2018), Solomon Serwanjja from Uganda (2019), and Victoria Rubadiri from Kenya (2020).

