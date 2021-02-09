Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Newspaper Vendor

Earlier this year, after leaving senior secondary school, I took on this job to provide for myself and my family. I started this job a few months before the pandemic hit. By then, everything was okay despite the challenges.

I had a monthly salary, with some extra income to use in a financial emergency. When the pandemic came, most places closed, leaving us to supply smaller amounts to fewer offices. It was because some offices reduced their staff, and others asked the staff to stay at home. Even my extra income was no longer available. I had to depend on my salary, and I had to reduce my contributions to the family’s expenses.





The curfew didn’t affect me that much because I don’t work at night. Right now, I thank God things are getting back to normal. I think the pandemic will be over in a couple of months. I am 24 years old, and I sell newspapers in Freetown.

Credit: OSIWA/Essential Stories

Follow the Essential Stories Instagram page https://bit.ly/2CCLRpz