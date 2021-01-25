President Bio has officially commenced construction of an Ultra-Modern General Hospital at Kerry Town

President Julius Maada Bio has begun the project for the construction of an ultra-modern general hospital at Kerry town, Western Area Rural District by turning the sod on Friday, January 22, 2021,

According to State House, EASI Trading Limited would build a 150-bed general hospital that would provide diagnostic imaging services such as Endoscopy, X-Ray, MRI, and CT Scan. The project will also construct 40 flats for Doctors, 50 rooms for Nurses, a training facility for medical, nursing, and other allied health professionals, and a 36-room building for people accompanying patients.

The project is estimated to create a minimum of 200 job opportunities for local youths in Kerry town.

President Bio noted that the aim of building the project is to follow through promises of their New Direction Manifesto, on improving human capital development and to increase affordable access to quality healthcare service based on Sustainable Development Goal number three.

