Know the 11 standing couples in Housemate Salone this week – #HMSL2

As the first day of Housemate Salone comes to an end, the Chief of the house has allowed housemates to randomly select their couples for this week.
22 housemates freely select between themselves a couple of their choice who will be with them till the end of this week. In the selection process, the men were allowed to propose and the ladies decided to accept the guy of her choice or reject. So now we have 11 standing couples for this week.
See the couples below:
Meanwhile, Christiana Sowa has been named as the house first head girl (head of house). Her leadership will run until the end of the week.
