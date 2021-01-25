First Lady Fatima Bio endorses Drizilik’s MAMAs nomination

Her Excellency, Madam Fatima Maada Bio has congratulated Sierra Leonean rapper Drizilik for his nomination at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs).

Posting on social media she sent out the congratulatory message to the rapper, and also asked him to do more so he could keep representing Sierra Leone and continue to raise the country’s national flag higher.

“Congratulations to you MR DRIZILIK for your nomination at the MTV Africa Music Award. Representing MaMa Salone should be a pride to all and sundry. We are super proud of your achievements and keep flying our flag high,” said First Lady Fatima Bio.

She further calls on internet service providers to roll out free data services as part of their corporate social responsibility, so that people will be able to vote for the rapper.

Finally, she called on all Sierra Leoneans to support Drizilik’s nomination, because Africa is a huge continent and that the nomination itself is a big deal but winning the award will make it more unique.

To vote for Drizilik go to: https://www.mtvmama.com/info/aljvas/vote

