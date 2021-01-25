Sierra Leone News Today

First Lady Fatima Bio distributes sanitary pads to secondary schools

Her Excellency, Madam Fatima Maada Bio has over the weekend distributed free sanitary pads to different secondary schools across the country. Methodist Girls High School, Freetown Secondary School for Girls, and St. Joseph Secondary School were among the schools that benefited from the distribution. Speaking with the girls before the distribution process, she said that the provision of sanitary pads is part of the fundamental human right for girls because menstruation is not a choice but a biological reality. Schools in the provinces also benefited from the mass distribution by the first lady.

Premier League clubs trained on Covid 19 protocols

Ahead of the commencement of the Sierra Leone Premier League 2021 season, the Premier League Board (SLPLB) has conducted training on Covid 19 protocols for top-flight clubs in the league. The training was a two-day session to help club administrators and match commissioners familiarize themselves with the new approaches to the game. The club representatives were also trained on domestic transfer matching system, public relations and marketing, club license systems, and other administrative aspects.

UBA launches Tony Elumelu Foundation’s 2021 Entrepreneurship Program

The United Bank of Africa (UBA) has launched the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme for 2021. The entrepreneurship program objective is to empower women and men across our continent, catalyzing economic growth, driving poverty eradication, and ensuring job creation. The Foundation has so far trained, mentored, and funded over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs across 54 African countries through its Entrepreneurship Programmes, and provides capacity-building support, advisory, and market linkages to over 1million Africans through its digital networking platform.