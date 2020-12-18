Umbro wears becomes Leone Stars official jersey sponsor

Umbro, an English sportswear and football equipment supplier has partnered with the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) to provide all the wears for the Leone Stars National Football team.

The new partnership will serve for four years and Leone Stars is the ninth African team to wear the double diamond jersey. The new agreement with Umbro will cater for the men’s and women’s senior team, as well as the underage teams and the equipment includes match kits, training wears, off field apparel, etc..

However, no details on the financial agreement has been available to the public. But the team will start using the wears in 2021, beginning with the Afcon qualifier matches against Lesotho and Benin.

Source: Umbro Official Website.