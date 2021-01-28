Home Entertainment New Music: Jooel releases ‘Shuuu’
EntertainmentPeopleyouths

New Music: Jooel releases ‘Shuuu’

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 14 views

“Shuuu” is the latest music from Jooel

The song which was released on January 26, 2021, is his first single for the year. It was produced by Jassie Jozzy. 

Last year his “Pak Style” song with Kracktwist and Samza is one of his famous hit single so far.  He also had a musical concert in which he featured several other artists across the country. 

Go stream Shuuu on Audiomack & YouTube.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone: BBA’s Zainab Sheriff signs music recording...

Sierra Leone: First Lady Fatima Bio, Francis Ben-Kaifala,...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone News Today

No Innocence, No Girlhood – New Pathways to...

Sierra Leone’s Alfred Koroma the future of US...

Sierra Leone’s Mohamed Kallon, Rodney Strasser reunite in...

JayArr ‘AfricanChild’ album release (photos)

Most viewed stories on Swit Salone in 2012

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!