Where to eat in Freetown – Sierra Leone’s Best Restaurants 2020

The following are the names of “Best Restaurant” voted by the audience in a poll on switsalone.com Twitter handle in Sierra Leone.



2020 has been a challenging year for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effects have changed the way we used to live and eat in normal times. However, some restaurants have been opened, and working full time admist the challenges of the pandemic. Many have to introduce delivery services, so they can reach the needs of their customers and at the same time reduce the risk of the pandemic.



As the year comes to an end, we would like to share with you these restaurants as voted for by the public for Best Restaurant.

Crown Bakery Restaurant: located at 5 Wilberforce Street and a branch at 125 Wilkinson Road is a four-star TripAdvisor rated restaurant that offers dine-in, takeaway, and deliveries. They offer International and continental cuisines.









2. Chicken Town: located at 39 Old Railway Line in Freetown, has been one of the most popular restaurants for Sierra Leoneans of all ages. They offer dine-in, takeaway, and delivery service which was introduced in the middle of the pandemic. They offer different types of chicken recipes, burgers, and salad.









Tessa’s Restaurant: located in Freetown, they mainly focus on lunch and dinner services. The restaurant offers International and African cuisines. As a result of the covid-19, they closed down in April this year but embarked on full-time delivery services to their customers.







Roof Garden: located at 31 Wilkinson Road adjacent to Aberdeen Road Junction. It’s quite popular for selling achekeh among other local food such as rice, foo-foo, fried rice, and salad. They offer dine-in, takeaway, and delivery services.