Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone has 1.7 percent of people living with HIV/AIDs

Dr. Sulaiman Lakoh, a Sierra Leonean physician, has on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (World Aids Day), informed the public that the population of Sierra Leone has 1.7 percent people living with HIV/AIDS. According to Dr. Lakkoh, most of the people affected by this are those between the age of 18 to 24 and it’s the major reason for that is because most times young people are involved in unprotected sexual intercourse. Women report for the greater percentage of this number, as they made up to 1.25 percent of the statistics and men only hold 0.6 percent.



Because of the stigma, some of the infected people are not going to the hospital for their medical supplies. And as the CoVID 19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives globally, UNICEF has warned against the disturbance the pandemic has caused on the service delivery for HIV/AIDS.



UBA wins Bank of the Year at the 2020 Banker’s Award

The United Bank for Africa (UBA), has been awarded as the “Bank of the Year 2020” by the Banker Magazine, a global leading financial news publisher. In the last two years, the pan African bank has implemented multiple initiatives which include digital technology, good customer service delivery, and financing critical projects across Africa. The institution is operating in 19 countries across Africa; Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Friday, December 4, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded four new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,420. The country has also recorded 1,842 recoveries and 74 deaths. So far 59 people are currently in quarantine, and 12,189 people have been discharged from quarantine.





