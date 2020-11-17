Sierra Leone News Today

WAEC Sierra Leone canceled 2,383 2020 WASSCE results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Sierra Leone has informed the public that it has canceled the results of 2,383 candidates who sat the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE). The cancelation of these results was because the candidates were caught cheating, which includes engaging in collusion, taking foreign materials to the exams hall, and tearing parts of their question paper to seek assistance. Results 384 candidates from 122 schools are currently withheld, pending an investigation into various cases of exam malpractice during and after the examination.



UN Deputy Secretary-General engages president Bio on SDGs and COVID-19

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed, has in an engagement with President Julius Maada Bio discussed efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the African Union’s Agenda, and support to COVID-19 socio-economic response and recovery plans. President Bio give thanks to the UN, he reiterated that the government appreciates the constant support from the UN and its programs in the country. He further extends their appreciation to the UN for their global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through the multilateral system and for providing the leadership that was needed in times like this when there are health and economic crisis.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 1 new confirmed case of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,392. The country has also recorded 1,823 recoveries and 74 deaths. So far 54 people are currently in quarantine, and 12,106 people have been discharged from quarantine.