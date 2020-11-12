Sierra Leone News Today

NACOVERC spends SLL two billion on 5 vehicles

The spokesperson for the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee (NACOVERC), Solomon Jamiru has confirmed to the public that from the thirty vehicles provided to the response by the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation they also procured five more vehicles in September this year at the cost of SLL two billion. According to Jamiru, all the vehicles were purchased using the standard government procurement rules and other processes. Jamiru furthered by asking CSOs and other partners to audit the response committee, as they have been publishing financial details of all their activities. Finally, he assured the public that all the vehicles will be handed to the government once the pandemic is over.



President Bio launch USD 270 million construction project of a new airport terminal in Lungi

Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone has today, November 12, 2020, launched the construction project of a new airport terminal at Lungi. The estimated cost of the new terminal is USD 270 million and it will be on the north side of the existing runway in Lungi. The new terminal will be accommodating a maximum of one million passengers per year.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded one new confirmed case of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,387. The country has also recorded 1,816 recoveries and 74 deaths. There are 497 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 108 people are currently in quarantine, and 12,043 people have been discharged from quarantine.

