Sierra Leone News Today

Local CSO’s urges former president Koroma to condemn lawlessness in Makeni

Local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Sierra Leone have called on former president Ernest Bai Koroma in both his personal capacity and as a senior citizen to condemn the act of lawlessness in his hometown of Makeni. The call came after residents of Makeni used obstacles like sticks, stones, and other materials to block the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission from interviewing the president for allegations of corruption during his tenure of office. Dozens of masquerades were also seen parading on the main leading to the entrance of the former president.



FCC spends SLL 2billion on Freetown’s flood mitigation

The Environmental Analyst of the Freetown City Council (FCC), Lyndon Baines-Johnson has on Friday, October 9, 2020, told media personalities that they used the sum of USD 200,000 (SLL 2billion) to mitigate flooding in the city this year. The mitigation process was divided into two phases, the first phase of the project started from the 30th of June to July 19th, 2020, then phase two of the was from July 29th to 5th September 2020. The whole project did cover a total of 40 wards, 108 flash flood points, 42 waterways, 21 bridges, and 71 culverts.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Monday, October 12, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 0 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2, 306. The country has also recorded 1,736 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 498 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 195 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,585 people have been discharged from quarantine.

