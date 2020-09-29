Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Inspector-General of Police receives fake Ph.D. Degree

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) has on Monday, September 28, 2020, declared an honorary Ph. D Degree awarded to the Inspector-General of Sierra Leone Police, Ambrose Sovula as illegal. There is an existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Sierra Leone Police and the TEC in tackling academic fraud within the police force. According to TEC, the Covenant Hope College in Kenema is only accredited to offer Certificate and Diploma programs.



Stranded Sierra Leoneans repatriated from UAE

At least 17 stranded Sierra Leoneans who gave themselves up to the Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been repatriated to their homeland. Their repatriations came up after most of them said their conditions of living were difficult and that they were doing odd jobs. They also said that the journey in the West Asian country is unsuccessful. The repatriation was made possible by the Government of Sierra Leone and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 7 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,222. The country has also recorded 1,685 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 465 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far a total of 40,764 samples have been tested. Presently, there are 368 people in quarantine, and 11,263 people have been discharged from quarantine.

