Sierra Leone News Today

Kailahun District Hospital gets Special Care Baby Unit

A Special Care Baby Unit has been unveiled at Kailahun District Hospital. This unit, which was set up by the Government of Sierra Leone with support from the Government of China & UNICEF, will provide expert care for sick new-borns who require specialized equipment & support to save their lives. This intensive care unit will help reduce neonatal deaths, which are currently at 31 per 1,000 live births, and will also strengthen maternal and newborn health services throughout the country.



Leone Star’s of Sierra Leone maintains FIFA & CAF rankings

Sierra Leone national football team, Leone Stars have made it on the 119th and 30th spot in the latest FIFA and CAF rankings, maintaining the same position as it was in the previous month. The team secured 1,155 points alongside Guinea-Bissau both this month and last month. The reason why the team maintains that position is because no international match has been played since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has announced that the national team is expected to play international friendly matches in October before meeting with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Afcon qualifications.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 6 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,174. The country has also recorded 1,652 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 450 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 295 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,186 people have been discharged from quarantine.

