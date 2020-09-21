Home Essential Stories Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: Home Cook & Dancer
Essential StoriesNewsPeople

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: Home Cook & Dancer

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 139 views

Last week my husband’s blood pressure went up, so I made garlic water. It helped, but he’s worried about the added responsibilities that I have had to take on since he lost his job working at a hotel here in Freetown. I am more worried about keeping his pressure down and making sure he doesn’t get sick. ⁠

I was working as a full-time professional dancer and trainer with the National Dance Troop, but the troop stopped due to government regulations limiting public gatherings. I have now taken on the job as a home cook in Freetown. One of my dance students runs a small company and she has hired me to cook in her home. I have to go to work every day because this is now the only way to support my husband and our four children. I also make ginger beer that I sell from home and I sell charcoal too. I thank God that I have work to do. It has been a blessing. ⁠

Credit: Essential Stories/OSIWA

Follow Essential Stories on Instagram for more stories. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Freetown Shines at Shuku Blai Performing Arts Night...

Sierra Leone: First Lady Fatima Bio, Francis Ben-Kaifala,...

On Independence day Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach...

Sierra Leone’s government suspends flight for 90 days

Sierra Leone: Innocent’s ‘Pray for Me’ video out...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone: GoWoman Magazine’s women at the ebola...

Party of the Year: Mahawa turns 25 in...

Sierra Leone bans all social activities in schools

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!