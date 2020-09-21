Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: Home Cook & Dancer

Last week my husband’s blood pressure went up, so I made garlic water. It helped, but he’s worried about the added responsibilities that I have had to take on since he lost his job working at a hotel here in Freetown. I am more worried about keeping his pressure down and making sure he doesn’t get sick.
I was working as a full-time professional dancer and trainer with the National Dance Troop, but the troop stopped due to government regulations limiting public gatherings. I have now taken on the job as a home cook in Freetown. One of my dance students runs a small company and she has hired me to cook in her home. I have to go to work every day because this is now the only way to support my husband and our four children. I also make ginger beer that I sell from home and I sell charcoal too. I thank God that I have work to do. It has been a blessing.
Credit: Essential Stories/OSIWA
Follow Essential Stories on Instagram for more stories.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!