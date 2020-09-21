Home News Mohamed Kallon is the first Sierra Leonean to earn a UEFA PRO license
Mohamed Kallon is the first Sierra Leonean to earn a UEFA PRO license

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

Former Sierra Leone and Inter Milan football star Mohamed Kallon has completed his UEFA Pro License coaching course in Italy. 

Kallon is the first Sierra Leonean to earn the certificate which is the highest coaching qualification in the world. This certificate is required by all managers that want to manage football clubs in top leagues and tournaments within Africa and across the world. 

The former Sierra Leone captain started the training in September 2019, alongside Paolo Bianco, Andrea Pirlo, & Luca Toni. In 2018 he attained a UEFA A license and prior to that, completed his UEFA B License coaching course in Italy, finishing fourth out of the 45 participants.

Kallon also owned a CAF B License certificate, a course which he undertook in Freetown, US Soccer Federation B, US Soccer Federation A, & Sports Administration 2020.

Other notable footballers from within the continent have also earned the UEFA Pro License certificate.

