Four lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show in Moyamba – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous Edition Ep3

In episode three of the Vickie Remoe Show, we take you on a road all the way to Moyamba District, the birthplace of many prominent Sierra Leoneans especially Madam Ella Koblo Gulama, John Hacker, Siaka Stevens, and others.



In this episode, Vickie Remoe takes a tour to the Peagie Woobay Scholarship Fund, the graveside of the late Madam Gualama, and the Gbotima Cultural Association, where she discusses the culture and lifestyle of the local dance group.



Here are 4 lessons learned from this episode of the show.



Madam Ella Koblo Gulama was the first female Paramount Chief in Sierra Leone and the first female Cabinet member in sub-Saharan West Africa. She was the only woman to contest against 15 men for the title of Paramount Chief and won it with ninety-eight percent votes. Most teenage girls face sexual violations and sometimes end up being pregnant because of poverty. The characters of the masquerades in Gbotima vary, for example, the Jamama (leader) encourages strangers, Joebuli (master) speaks different languages, and Falui is a traitor.

