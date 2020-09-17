Meet the top 20 finalists for the 2020 Anzisha Prize

The organizers of Anzisha Prize has on Thursday, September 17, 2020, announced the top 20 finalists of this year’s prize.

The annual award which promotes young aspiring African entrepreneurs whose businesses are changing the face of entrepreneurship across the continent saw over 1,200 applicants for this year’s prize.

This year, the top 20 will gather virtually from their various countries to share knowledge and learn from expert coaches and mentors as they prepare for their final pitches to a panel of external judges. All the entrepreneurs will receive a cash prize of $2,500. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, while the 1st runner and 2nd runner receive $15,000 and $12,500 respectively.

Below is the list of this year’s finalists.

Alaa Moatamed, 21, Egypt: the co-founder of Presto, one of the leading delivery management platforms in Egypt. The venture enables business owners to provide an affordable and convenient delivery service to their customers.

Benjamin Mushayija Gisa, 21, Rwanda: founder of Kaso, a manufacturing company that manufactures and packages natural organic products both for consumption (e.g. honey, tea, oils, baking soda) and for cosmetic purposes (e.g. lotions, bee wax, coconut soap).

Ijeje Hephzibah, 20, Nigeria: Co-founder of Recyclift, a Nigerian based recycling company with the sole focus of recycling plastic bottles and plastic bottle caps.

Joshua Adabie Armah, 22, Ghana: founder of PopKing Ghana, a business that sells fresh popcorn in multiple flavors to vendors in Ghana.

Mahlatse Matlakana, 22, South Africa: the founder of Wozilex, an agri-business that produces and sells vegetables.

Mustapha Zeroual, 22, Morocco: Founder of IA4YOU, a business/social initiative that designs different systems and digital platforms using artificial intelligence.

Saly Sarr, 22, Senegal: founder of SallyMaa, a fashion brand that designs and manufactures leather accessories such as heels and sandals for women of all ages.

Wilfred Chege, 20, Kenya: the co-founder of Shulemall Limited, an e-commerce platform that sells uniforms, textbooks, stationaries, etc. for students in boarding schools.

Aseitu Olivia Kipo, 22, Ghana: Founder of agribusiness Kobaa-Ok that focuses on the production and sales of vegetables and providing training and advisory services for other agri-entrepreneurs with farming businesses.

Omonlola Loïs Aniambossou, 21, Benin: Founder of Abiathar Services, a business that offers installation, monitoring, and repair services for owners of electrical appliances.

Ian Khonje, 20, Malawi: Founder of an innovative agri-business called Ian Khonje Food Processors (IKFP) that procures raw baobab from smallholder farmers – both within Malawi and from Mozambique – and produces and packages baobab jam.

Mohamed Bah, 22, Sierra Leone: Founder of Information For All (IFA) an NGO that constructs drills and repairs water wells and toilets – enabling water sustainability and hygiene for water-deprived communities.

Adjei Nyamekye, 17, Ghana: founder of Mosquito Trapping and Emergency LED Bulbs, an initiative that sells state of the art light bulbs that provide 12 hours of emergency electricity during power outages and trap mosquitoes.

Abdelouahab Toukkart, 22, Morocco: founder of Isla Pack, a business that processes used industrial paper into boxes and wrappings for confectionery items.

Abdul Dumbuya, 21, Sierra Leone: the co-founder of a social enterprise that produces raw ginger and processes it into ginger powder. The social enterprise uses 25% of its generated revenue to support educational programs.

Frida Agbor-Ebai Nenembou, 20, Cameroon: founder of Supreme Sparkle, a multifaceted business that offers tailoring, salon, and spa services.

Jonathan Paul Katumba, 22, Uganda: founder of Minute5 – an online grocery delivery service with a focus on fresh farm products. Minute5 sources fresh fruits, vegetables, and other products from small scale farmers and then delivers to consumers and businesses.

Hamidu Biha, 22, Uganda: founder of Biha Eco Venture, an innovative recycling company that uses poultry eggshells to make various eco-friendly products including eco-charcoal and eco-tiles.

David Denis, 22, Tanzania: founder of Cutoff Recycle, a Tanzania-based human hair waste recycling venture.

Matina Razafimahefa, 22, Madagascar: founder of an innovative EdTech venture based in Madagascar. The business sources, trains, and produces highly equipped young Africans in industry-specific digital skills.

Winners will be announced at this year’s Anzisha Prize Conference on the 27th of October, where the programme will be celebrating 10 years of supporting very young entrepreneurs.

Credit: Anzisha Prize