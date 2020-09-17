Home News Breaking News: Savage Street bridge in Freetown has collapsed
News

Breaking News: Savage Street bridge in Freetown has collapsed

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 1549 views

What was foreseen as a disaster waiting to happen has happened, Savage Street bridge has collapsed.

In 2018, David Panda Noah, Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority warned that the bridge was a disaster waiting to happen his reason for this was because of nearby mining being done close to the bridge.

The Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki Sawyer confirmed in a televised press release that there were no casualties.

Below are photos and images took by eyewitnesses at the scene.

 

Photo Credit: Adnan Koroma

Photo Credit: Adnan Koroma

Photo Credit: Adnan Koroma

Photo Credit: Adnan Koroma

Photo Credit: Adnan Koroma

Photo Credit: Adnan Koroma

 

Stay tuned for more updates

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

“Electrical installation is fully compliant” Radisson Blu responds...

Africa’s master connector is in Sierra Leone to...

Vickie Remoe met her goal but says she...

Sierra Leone News Today

7 Things Sierra Leone is doing to #StayatZero...

State funeral for Sierra Leone’s former Vice President...

Sierra Leone records its first death of COVID-19

Sierra Leone News Today

Hon Tunis is the new ECOWAS Speaker of...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!