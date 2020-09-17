Breaking News: Savage Street bridge in Freetown has collapsed

What was foreseen as a disaster waiting to happen has happened, Savage Street bridge has collapsed.
In 2018, David Panda Noah, Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority warned that the bridge was a disaster waiting to happen his reason for this was because of nearby mining being done close to the bridge.
The Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki Sawyer confirmed in a televised press release that there were no casualties.
Below are photos and images took by eyewitnesses at the scene.
