Breaking News: UK’s PM Boris Johnson tests positive of coronavirus

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently displaying mild symptoms of the virus and will be in self-isolation.
The test was carried out at Number 10 by NHS staff on the advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.
UK has over 11,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 578 people have died of the virus so far.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!