Breaking News: UK’s PM Boris Johnson tests positive of coronavirus

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently displaying mild symptoms of the virus and will be in self-isolation.

The test was carried out at Number 10 by NHS staff on the advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

UK has over 11,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 578 people have died of the virus so far.

