Breaking News: UK’s PM Boris Johnson tests positive of coronavirus

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently displaying mild symptoms of the virus and will be in self-isolation.

The test was carried out at Number 10 by NHS staff on the advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

UK has over 11,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 578 people have died of the virus so far.