Sierra Leone News Today

Chief Justice orders warrant of arrest for EPA Boss, FCC Admin & Radisson Blu MD

The Chief Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, issued a warrant of arrest for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Chief Administrator of the Freetown City Council (FCC), and the Managing Director of Radisson Blu Hotel for not allowing staff from their institutions who are serving as Jurors to appear in court. He said according to the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965 when jurors are absent from court, it is punishable by law because it is a contempt to the court and the jurors on the other hand didn’t provide any reason for their absence.



Office of the Presidency ranked third most corrupt institution in Sierra Leone – Afrobarometer

A new report from the Afrobarometer has ranked the Office of the Presidency as the third most corrupt institution in the country, below the Sierra Leone Police and the House of Parliament. But in 2018, the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio promised the people of the country that his government will not only treat corruption as a governance issue but as a national security threat.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 7 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,133. The country has also recorded 1,646 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 415 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 192 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,098 people have been discharged from quarantine.

