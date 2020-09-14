Sierra Leone news today ﻿

Government of Sierra Leone spend over SLL 60 billion on COVID-19 fight – says CARL

The Center for Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL) has in their second edition of a nationwide human rights monitoring survey revealed that the Government of Sierra Leone has spent the sum of sixty billion, seven hundred and twenty million, four hundred and ninety-four thousand five hundred and thirty-two Leones (SLL 60,720, 494, 532) on the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report the money was used to pay contractors who provided food supplies and other essential services, as well as covering the running cost of the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center (NACOVERC).



Former Sierra Leonean rebel commander granted early release from prison

Former Sierra Leonean rebel commander, Augustine Gbao, who was imprisoned for crimes against humanity committed during the civil war of Sierra Leone has been granted conditional early release from prison. Gbao, 72, a former leader of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) was given a 25-year sentenced for several acts including terrorism, extermination, murder, rape, and sexual slavery. Based on the conditions of his release Gbao will serve the remainder of his sentence in his community of Blama, a town in the Eastern Province of Sierra Leone and he is subjected to close supervision and strict conditions.



SLPPs Hon. Tawa resign as leader of the parliamentary Committee on Transparency and Accountability

Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh, a member of parliament of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), representing Constituency 132, Western Area Urban has resigned as Chairman of the Committee on Transparency and Accountability. His resignation came after a tough debate between him and the Minister of Information and Communication, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, in regard to the proposed unbundling of the Sierra Leone Cable Network (SALCAB). According to Hon. Tawa he is preserving the country more than anyone else, and that he has subscribed to an oath of upholding the laws of the country.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Monday, September 14, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 2 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,111. The country has also recorded 1,636 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 403 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 200 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,059 people have been discharged from quarantine. Freetown city has recorded the highest amount of cases with Western Area Urban having 967 cases, while Western Area Rural has recorded 285 cases.