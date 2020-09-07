Sierra Leone News Today

WHO to support Sierra Leone with COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently announced that Sierra Leone is one of ninety-two (92) low-income countries that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected over 27 million humans and left more than 800 thousand dead. Out of this statistic, Sierra Leone has recorded 2,054 confirmed cases, over 1,611 people have recovered and 71 people have died. The pandemic has also left most developing countries economically devastated.



Lecturers of Njala University suspend strike action

Lecturers of the Njala University over the weekend suspended a strike action which started on August 21, 2020, over the failure to address welfare issues affecting them. The decision was made after a meeting was held with the Academic Staff Association and the administration of the university. According to them, they decided to back down from their former line of action until the end of the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year in December 2020, to give the administration enough time to address their grievances. They further said if their demand they will restart another strike action a day after the notice for the beginning of a new academic year.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Monday, September 7, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 1 new confirmed case of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,055. The country has also recorded 1,611recoveries and 71 deaths. There are 373 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 225 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,931 people have been discharged from quarantine.

