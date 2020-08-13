Sierra Leone News Today

Government spent SLL 515 billion on vehicles between 2014 and 2017 – Auditors General Report

The Auditors General’s Report has revealed that between the year 2014 and 2017 the Government of Sierra Leone spent the sum of SLL 515 billion on acquisition, registration and maintenance of its vehicles across the country. This doesn’t include vehicles procured by different Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The report further notes that though the government spends this amount of money on vehicles, MDAs were still in need of vehicles to run their operations. It also highlights that there are other vehicles that were mismanaged and not properly handled, some are either abandoned in garages or unhygienic locations.



Over 60 Sierra Leoneans repatriated from Senegal

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has repatriated 61 Sierra Leoneans that were trafficked from Senegal. The Sierra Leone Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma said the repatriation was done with support from the Government of Senegal, UNHCR, UN-Women, and the EU. Initially they were 87 in total and were arrested by the Senegalese authorities, while the Embassy of Sierra Leone intervened and verified 61 who were willing to come home.



Lecturers at Njala University threatens to resume strike actions

Lecturers of Njala University in a meeting with authorities of the university said that they will resume their strike actions, if they fail to address welfare issues affecting them. The Academic Staff Association has in a statement issued previous week ago, demand that payment of the lecturers leave allowance for the year which has long overdue, payment of retirement benefits since 2014, payment of end of service benefits to deceased lecturers since 2014, payment of increment on salaries of lecturers who were promoted in 2019, and other relevant issues.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 Updates

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 3 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,940. The country has also recorded 1,496 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 375 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 601 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,077 people have been discharged from quarantine.