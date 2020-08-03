Idris Elba gets high praise at this year’s BAFTA Awards

Idris Elba has been awarded this year’s British Academy Film Special Award (BAFTA) for television in the UK.

Elba is being recognized for his passionate support of new emerging talents in the movie industry.

BAFTA is an annual ceremony organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, to honor the best British and international contributors to film in the UK.

This year’s award ceremony was held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While receiving his award he acknowledged the organizers and gave courage to new talents to continue doing their best as it was his mission to give support and opportunity to emerging talents from diverse backgrounds.

Previous recipients of the “BAFTA special television award” include Clare Balding, Cilla Black, Sir Lenny Henry, and commentator John Motson.



Other actors recognized at this year’s BAFTA are Renee Zellweger (Best Actress), Joaquin Phoenix (Best Actor), Michael Ward (Rising Star Actor), Sam Mendes (Best Director) and others.

