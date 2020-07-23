Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio commits SLL 14 billion for 2020 Mid Term Census

President Bio has on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, committed SLL 14 billion for a Mid-Term Population and Housing Census (MTPHC) of all inhabitants living in Sierra Leone, which will start on December 4, 2020. He made this proclamation in his broadcast message to the nation, “In order to help us plan properly, ensure equitable distribution of resources and foster economic social development, the Government has decided to conduct a Mid-Term Population and Housing Census across the country this year,” said President Bio.



153 inmates get presidential pardons

The Sierra Leone Correctional Services has released 153 inmates from Correctional Centers across the country on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. All released inmates were granted a Presidential Pardon because they were serving jail terms for different miscellaneous crimes committed. In Sierra Leone, every New Year Day and Independence Day the President will use his executive power to give freedom to prisoners across the country, these released inmates should have walked home since Independence Day 2020, but the attempted prison break which left dozens dead put a halt to the whole process.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,752, with 1,292 recoveries and 66 deaths

Sierra Leone on Thursday, July 23, 2020, recorded 21 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,752. The country has also recorded 1,292 recoveries and 66 deaths. There are 394 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently, a total of 16,118 samples have been collected so far, 644 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,148 have been discharged from quarantine.



Amnesty International condemns killing of protesters in Makeni

Amnesty International has strongly condemned the use of force against protesters by personnel of the Sierra Leone Police who used live ammunition and teargas to disperse protesters against the removal of a generator in Makeni City. During the protest, at least 9 people were reportedly killed by gunshot wounds and others suffered injuries. The Director of Amnesty International Sierra Leone, Solomon Sogbandi expresses disappointments over the incident. “We are very disgusted, shocked, and disappointed when we understood that many people were killed in Makeni city, and they died of gunshot wounds. The ugly scene of Sierra Leone Police using live ammunition against protesters is a violation of international law,” said Solomon Sogbandi.