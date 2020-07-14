Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 1,651, with 1,190 recoveries and 64 deaths

Sierra Leone on July 14, 2020, recorded 9 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the cumulative total to 1,651 confirmed positive cases. Meanwhile, the country has registered 1,190 recoveries with 64 deaths and currently, there are 397 cases in isolation undergoing treatment.



SLAJ, IMC, and Ministry of Information brief Parliament on the repeal of Criminal libel law

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), the Independent Media Commission (IMC), the Ministry of Information and the Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRGR) on Monday, July 13, 2020, briefed Members of Parliament and the public on the repeal of the Criminal libel law and the Independent Media Commission Bill 2020. The President of SLAJ, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, said that at the international level the Criminal Libel laws are an embarrassment to Sierra Leone, and it will continue to be so until the laws are repealed.



Government to withheld public officials salaries

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has disclosed that the commission will ask the Ministry of Finance to withhold the salaries of thousands of public officials that failed to declare their assets as mandated in the ACC Act 2012. According to Patrick Sandi, the Communications Director of ACC, he said that thousands of public officials above Grade 6 and those handling government funds, failed to declare their assets within the given period of the ACC.



Sexual offender sentenced to 14 years imprisonment

Justice Ivan Sesay of the High Court of Sierra Leone has sentenced Sheku Collier to 14 years imprisonment at the Male Correctional Center for sexually penetrating a 10-years-old girl. On August 2, 2019, police alleged that penetrated a 10-years-old at the Western Area Rural. Reading the victim statement, the judge said the convict on this day take the victim to his room, undressed her, and sexually penetrate her, he then told her not to inform anyone about the act. The prosecution presented 4 witnesses, among them, is the victim, her mother and a medical doctor from Rainbo Initiative, the doctor said that the hymen of the victim was completely ruptured and that such rupture could only result from either sexual intercourse or sharp instruments, including fingers or riding a bicycle.