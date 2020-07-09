Sierra Leone News Today

Cuban Medical staff arrive in Freetown to Fight COVID-19

A team of medical staff including nurses and doctors, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, arrived at the Freetown International Airport in Lungi to help Sierra Leone in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. The medics will start deploying different treatment and isolation centers in the country after they have gone through a 14 days isolation in Freetown. The Deputy Minister I at the Ministry of Health, Augustine Sandy welcomed the medics in the fight against the pandemic in the country and that the government is putting all efforts to win the fight against the pandemic.



Overcrowding at the Pademba Road Prison

The recent findings on the riot at the Pademba Road Correctional Center have shown that the prison is overcrowded and that was one reason that leads to the riot in the morning hours of April 20, 2020. According to Joseph Lamboi, Director General at the Sierra Leone Correctional Services, the correctional center houses all categories of inmates, mostly high-risk inmates. He further said as of April 2020, the prison was housing 1,300 inmates (400 percent overcrowding), in the center which he said was built for 324 inmates only. Finally, he said the Correctional Service suffers staff shortage and they are 40 percent under strength.



Sierra Leone records 1,584 COVID-19 cases in 100 days

It exactly 100 days, since Sierra Leone records its index case of the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the last country in West Africa to record a confirmed case of the pandemic. So far, all the 16 districts in the country have registered at least a confirmed case, Freetown (Western Area Urban and Rural) has over 70 percent of the confirmed cases in the country. Meanwhile, 1,122 recoveries have been recorded, with over 63 deaths.



Antonio Rudiger’s SLL 1 billion support to Sierra Leone education reaches the Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education has confirmed that the Chelsea FC, center back Antonio Rudiger has finally donated the sum of SLL 1 billion to the country’s Free Quality Education program. The donation is a fulfillment of a promise made in January this year, in a meeting with President Julius Maada Bio in the UK. The Ministry said the fund received will be used to work with local education stakeholders to use the gift for the development of physical structure linked to science and technical education learning in Sierra Leone.

