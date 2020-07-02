Sierra Leone News Today

Rtd. Major Paolo Conteh acquitted of all treason charges

The former Minister of Defence, Retired Major Alfred Paolo Conteh has been found not guilty of all treason charges by a jury trial in Sierra Leone. He was only found guilty of 2 counts of unlawful possession of arms and has been given a maximum penalty of up to 1-year imprisonment for each count or pay a fine of SLL 5 million (USD 5,000) or both. Retired Major Conteh was charged with treason on March 30, 2020, following an alleged seizure of a pistol from him at State House in Freetown, when he went a meeting on the invitation from President Dr. Julius Maada Bio on matters related to the country’s COVID-19 response.



AFCON 2021 postponed to 2022 and Women’s tournament canceled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the men’s African Cup of Nations scheduled for January 2021 to January 2022 due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, whiles the Women’s version of the tournament has been canceled. According to Ahmad Ahmad, the President of CAF he said the health of its members’ state is a priority and that they must remain to be vigilant.



Chinese Embassy awards 20 University students scholarship

The Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone has awarded scholarships to 20 University/College Students and give grants to 90 needy students. Ambassador Hu Zhangliang congratulates all the students for getting the scholarships and grant, he further said aside from the COVID-19 pandemic this was to support the tertiary education and the President Bio’s “free quality education flagship program.” The awarded students are those with an excellent performance from the University of Sierra Leone, Njala University, University of Makeni, and Milton Margai College of Education and Technology. Likewise, the 90 students that are awarded grants are needy students from different primary and secondary schools.