Sierra Leone News Today

ECOWAS calls for reopening of borders

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ministerial Coordination Committee on Transportation, Logistics, and Trade has made recommendations to its member states for the reopening of land, air, and sea borders within the subregion so that economic activities will resume. More especially, the movement of humanitarian personnel, medical supplies/equipment, essential goods to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



University of Sierra Leone unveils locally made ventilators

The University of Sierra Leone (USL) with support from Ing. Amara Tunkara has unveiled a locally made ventilators and an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which was developed by students of USL. Students from Fourah Bay College, College of Medicine, and Allied Health Science and the Institution of Public Administration and Management developed the machine which they called “the local vent” and the hand sanitizer which they also called “NAPSOL”, and that is their contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



FCC completes phase 1 of the flood mitigation strategy

The coordinator of the Freetown City Council (FCC) flood mitigation exercise, Lyndon Baines-Johnson has confirmed to the public that the first phase of the flood mitigation has completed. The flood mitigation exercise targeted 52 flash flood points in Freetown and the exercise was divided into 2 phases, of which phase 1 has been completed. This first phase was implemented before the rains to clear the drainages which usually cause flash floods within Freetown and it was funded by the World Bank. In this first phase, 17 wards were reached, 42 flash flood points cleared, 21 waterways cleared, 11 bridges, and 31 culverts were also cleaned.

