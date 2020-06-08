Sierra Leone News Today

Kei Kamara joins Black Lives Matters protest in America

The US-based Sierra Leonean striker, Kei Kamara on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, joined hundreds of demonstrators to protest in support of the Black Lives Matters campaign over the death of George Floyd an African-American citizen. He posted images of his wife and 3 kids, in company with thousands of protesters at the Colorado State Capital on social media. These were his words “I pray as you laugh and pray during these times that one day when you have the knowledge to look back at this, you could say ‘Wow so this was when everything changed and everyone was treated EQUAL.’ I pray that you never have to lay in this position whether, by your doing or someone else’s, Kamara on social media.



Heal Salone launches E-Learning platform

Heal Salone, a non-governmental organization working in the educational sector has launched the Emergency Online Teaching-Learning Platform (E-Learning). According to Micheal Brima Turay, public relations officer of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said that the E-Learning platform is well known globally but it is new to Sierra Leone. The platform covers all subjects in the Commercial, Science, Arts faculties in secondary schools and universities. It can be accessed through various platforms like Youtube, Facebook, and other platforms.



President Julius Maada Bio commences national tree planting exercise

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has on Friday, June 5, 2020, commenced a national tree planting exercise and launched the National Tree Planting Project to minimize the impact of climate change and fulfill the commitment in the country’s Medium-Term National Development Plan. The general project is aimed at planting 5 million trees in approximately 14,706 hectares of degradable lands and coastal areas in the entire country.