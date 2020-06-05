Sierra Leone News Today

IMF approves USD 143 million COVID-19 disbursement fund to Sierra Leone

The International Monetary Funds (IMF) on Wednesday, June 3 2020 has approved the disbursement of USD 143 million to Sierra Leone, the fund approved is to address the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s weak economy. According to a press release from the IMF, they commend the efforts of authorities towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, and the USD 143 million is to help Sierra Leone meet the urgent balance of payments and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sierra Leone Police Council approves Elizabeth A. Turay as Deputy Inspector General of Police

The Sierra Leone Police Council on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, has in a meeting approved Madam Elizabeth Augusta Turay as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). MadamTuray was appointed as the new DIG on March 13, 2020, prior to her appointment she was an Assistant Inspector General, Director of Operations Division. Madam Turay who joined the police force in 1988 is the first to be appointed as Deputy Inspector General of police.



Over 80% of government workers declare their assets

Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), has confirmed to the public that over 80% of government workers in Sierra Leone have declared their assets to the commission. In an interview with Awoko Newspaper, he confirms that the majority of the government workers have submitted documents of their assets, and they now collecting the data as they are coming in. “I can not tell you the actual percentage because we are still putting the data together but 80 to 90 percent have submitted,” said Commissioner Kaifala. Meanwhile, many of these declarations came in after the commission had to put an extension in the deadline of assets declaration.

