Sierra Leone News Today

Native Consortium takes NATCOM to court

The Native Consortium and research centre have taken the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) to court for breaching section 47, 52 to 54 of the Telecommunications act of 2006. Edmond Abu head of Native Consortium said NATCOM does not have the mandate to order Network Operators to block calls to another Network Operator or to increase the floor price but they are mandated to regulate the ceiling price, as it was a breach of the Telecoms Act of 2006. On 15 May 2020 Orange SL and Africell SL blocked all calls to Qcell SL. On March 6 2020 NATCOM issued a release which gave Network Operators the new floor price of le590 per minute for voice call.

Former Defence Ministers partner in court

The former Minister of Defence Palo Conteh’s partner Isata Saccoh has been charged to court for conspiracy to commit felony contrary to law, possession of ammunition contrary to section 11 (1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act no.9 of 2012. Saccoh was arranged before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Freetown Magistrate Court no.1 at Pademba Road on the 20 May 2020. She was sent on remand at the Female Correctional Facility and the matter was adjourned to 22 May 2020. Saccoh is said to have been arrested 3 weeks ago.



President Bio met with CSO’s

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has met with Civil Society Organization representatives to discuss governance, violence and COVID-19 on the 20 May 2020 at State House in Freetown. In the meeting the President said the government has strengthened health care systems, implemented measured policy that prevent, protect and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Speaking on behalf of CSO’s was Marcella Samba Executive Director for Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) said the meeting served as a platform where government and CSOs converse to co-create solution for the ongoing issues on health to security, inter-political divides, youth employments, peace, reforms and so on.



Former Education Minister dies of COVID-19

Former Minister of Education Dr. Minkailu Bah is said to have died of COVID-19. Dr. Bah was laid to rest last and new information from the COVID-19 Spokes Person Solomon Jamiru indicates that he had died of the disease. Jamiru said the late man was swabbed when he was presented at the hospital and his symptoms matched the case definition of a COVID-19 patient. However family members of the disease said the copse was given to them by the EOC and were told the copse had no signs or symptoms of the disease. Dr. Bah died on 18 May 2020 and was laid to rest in his hometown in Magburaka, Tonkolili District.