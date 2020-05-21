Sierra Leone News Today

Government unveils USD 136 million COVID-19 economic plan

The Ministry of Finance on Monday 18 May 2020, unveiled an economic plan geared towards easing the effect of the COVID-19 virus on the economy of the country called the Quick Action Economic Response Program (QAERP). The project is estimated to cost USD 136 million, it also comprises 5 components: building and maintaining the stock level of essential commodities at a stable price, providing support for the most affected business, expanding safety nets, supporting labor-based public works and supporting local production and processing of staple food items. The QAERP is designed to “save lives and improve livelihoods.”



Police issue warrant of arrest for Adebayor

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sierra Leone Police has on Monday 18 May 2020, issued a warrant arrest for Abdul Will Kamara aka Adebayor. Head of Operations at CID, Superintendent MK Allieu said the warrant of the arrest came about because the suspect Adebayor is sending inciting or hateful messages that have caused unrest and violence across several communities in the country. Since Adebayor is residing in Holland, Superintendent Allieu said they have made all necessary arrangements with the Dutch Government in Holland of the plans of the arrest warrant of Adebayor who has been an incitement to many youths to go and cause unrest.



ACC arrest 4 staffs from NaCSA

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested four staff of the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA) over allegations of corruption. Their arrest comes close to a week after a media platform reportedly exposed a major scandal around the implementation of the government’s social safety net program. The 4 suspects were part of a team that was distributing cash to people with disabilities in the northern district of Bombali ahead of the last 72 hours nationwide lockdown. Also, an ACC staff was placed on suspension for not reporting the incident. A few weeks ago ACC warned people against corrupts acts related to finance of the COVID-19.

