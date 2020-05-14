Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 408 with 5 deaths new deaths

Sierra Leone has recorded 21 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 408. This is according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update on the virus.

The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Western Area Urban 17 cases, Western Area Rural 2 cases, and 2 from Kailahun District. Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is the main epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered confirmed cases.

The country has 0 new recoveries, the total number of current recoveries are 97 , 5 new deaths were also recorded late yesterday evening, currently, the total number of deaths is 26.

The number of people currently in quarantine has decreased by 16 people and now the current number is 2,222.