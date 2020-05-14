Home News & Politics Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 408 with 5 deaths new deaths
News & Politics

Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 408 with 5 deaths new deaths

by jane.williams
written by jane.williams 270 views

Sierra Leone has recorded 21 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 408. This is according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update on the virus. 

The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Western Area Urban 17 cases, Western Area Rural 2 cases, and 2 from Kailahun District. Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is the main epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered confirmed cases.  

The country has 0 new recoveries, the total number of current recoveries are 97 , 5 new deaths were also recorded late yesterday evening, currently, the total number of deaths is 26.

The number of people currently in quarantine has decreased by 16 people and now the current number is 2,222. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup; ACC refurbished...

Sierra Leone: VSO reports 30 percent increase in...

Sierra Leone News Today

Tokeh Regatta Charity Canoe Race

Exclusive: Sierra Leone minister of sports Paul Kamara...

Sierra Leone’s VP responds to questions on the...

"For Coloured Girls" heads to Nigeria

Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage is Winning!

How to shop online and ship to Sierra...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!