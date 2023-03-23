Abu Komeh excels on his Leone Stars debut 

Bo Rangers striker Abu Komeh scored on his debut for the Sierra Leone national team against São Tomé and Príncipe, following his fine form at the country’s domestic league this season. The 21 years old was subbed in after the first half break, as he needed just 33’ minutes on the pitch to register his name on the scoresheet.

With a very promising team, the Leone Stars created many chances and dominated the long 90 minutes. Sao Tome, on the other hand, looked very accurate up front and wasted no time in converting chances. With Sierra Leone falling behind, Komeh fires a low shot past G. Tavinho after a decent assist from Alhaji Kamara, his goal in the 78’ minutes was enough for the Leone Stars to level the scoresheet.

Leading the Sierra Leone Premier League golden boot race with seven goals this season, Komeh received his first national team call-up about a week ago after making it to the eleven-men shortlist from forty home-based players. Over the past few months, he has been highly rated among the top stars in the national league as his goal-scoring form continues to impress.

https://youtu.be/zFto85Z4UCg

Keister’s men will lock horns with The Falcons and True Parrots Team of São Tomé in their next fixture on Sunday, March 26 2023. The Leone Stars will be looking out to collect all their points to keep alive their hope of securing a spot at the 2023 AFCON.