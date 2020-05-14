VP Juldeh Jalloh sends 5 senior police officers to early retirement

The Vice President of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Chairman of the Police Council, has ordered the Police Council to retire the Deputy Inspector General of Police FUK Daboh, former Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Ibrahim Koroma and 3 other Assistant Inspector Generals from the Police Force.

This is according to information from the Head of Police Media, Superintendent Brima Kamara.

They include AIG Karrow Kamara, AIG Amos Kargbo, AIG Kallia Sesay, AIG Ibrahim S. Koroma former Head of CID, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Ten days ago, 10 senior police officers ranging from Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Superintendent of Police were dismissed from the Police Force for different reasons ranging from lack of professionalism in executing their duties in the recent riotous conducts in Tombo and Lunsar.