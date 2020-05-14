Home News & Politics VP Juldeh Jalloh sends 5 senior police officers to early retirement
News & Politics

VP Juldeh Jalloh sends 5 senior police officers to early retirement

by jane.williams
written by jane.williams 715 views

The Vice President of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh Chairman of the Police Council, has ordered the Police Council to retire the Deputy Inspector General of Police FUK Daboh, former Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Ibrahim Koroma and 3 other Assistant Inspector Generals from the Police Force.

This is according to information from the Head of Police Media, Superintendent Brima Kamara. 

They include AIG Karrow Kamara, AIG Amos Kargbo, AIG Kallia Sesay, AIG Ibrahim S. Koroma former Head of CID, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police. 

Ten days ago, 10 senior police officers ranging from Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Superintendent of Police were dismissed from the Police Force for different reasons ranging from lack of professionalism in executing their duties in the recent riotous conducts in Tombo and Lunsar. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Rallies, Manifesto, Elections…..Let the Good Times Roll

Sierra Leone elections 2012 in Pictures

President Bio’s first cabinet reshuffle, 1 fired, 3...

Breaking News: There will be no pre-elections presidential...

Diaspora Talk: Why African women are NOT dating...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone: UK rejects sprinter Jimmy Thoronka asylum,...

Sierra Leone: Freetown Kroo Bay slum floods for...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!