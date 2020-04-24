Home Health Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 82
by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has recorded 18 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total cumulative confirmed cases to 82, this was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily COVID-19 status updates. 

Its the country highest number of cases recorded per day, the majority of the new cases are from Western Area and Tonkolili also recorded 1 new case today. Western Area is now the epicenter for the virus with a total of 71 cases in both Western area urban and Western area rural. 

All the active cases are currently in the treatment facility undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the country has recorded 10 recoveries, 2 deaths, with 819 people in quarantine. The world’s cumulative confirmed cases are over 2.7 million, with 191,231 deaths and 745,605 recoveries. 

