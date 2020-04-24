Home Health Sierra Leone records its second COVID-19 death
by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has recorded its second death case of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday the 23 April 2020, en route to the 34 Military Hospital Treatment Center in Freetown from the Chiothram Memorial Hospital.

The deceased is a 69 years old man who was admitted at the Chiothram Memorial Hospital for another illness, but was suspected of having symptoms of the virus, he was tested and the result came out positive, he later died on his way to the 34 Military Hospital for isolation and treatment.

This is the second COVID-19 death the country has recorded that were not known cases by the government. On Wednesday the 22 April 2020 the country registered its first of the virus, the deceased also was a 76 years old man who was not from quarantine he reported for an illness unrelated to COVID-19 but his test result was positive and he died before the result was out.

In the main time the country a cumulative total of 64 confirmed cases, 52 active patients are in treatment centers, 10 recoveries, 702 in quarantine, and 1,236 out of quarantine. 

