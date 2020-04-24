Sierra Leone records its 3 COVID-19 death

Sierra Leone has just recorded a new COVID-19 related death at the Connaught Hospital Percival Street Freetown. This new death takes the death toll to a total of 3 within 72 hours.
The information was announced by the Government of Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 National Response Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Wilkinson Road, Freetown, signed by the EOC spokesperson Solomon Jamiru Esq.
The deceased is a 37-year-old man who showed symptoms of the virus but died before the test was carried out. After his death, a swab was done the results of the swab proved he was positive for COVID-19.
