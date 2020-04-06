Sierra Leone News Today

Amid Coronavirus Finance Ministry designs economic response programs.

The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa has told the public that they have designed a quick action economic response programs in case there is an economic breakdown during the coronavirus. He made this statement at State House on the day the first case of the pandemic was announced in Sierra Leone. He further said the program would build stocks level, maintain price stability and create alternative job opportunities.



Police confirm that Sierra Leone peacekeepers in Somalia are safe.



The head of media at the Sierra Leone Police, Superintendent Brima Kamara has confirmed to the public that Sierra Leonean peacekeepers in Somalia serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are safe. The country is currently under lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the country has registered two cases of the pandemic. He said that some Individuals Police Officers (IPO’s) should have returned home but due to the restrictions of flights from entering and leaving the country.



Njala University appoints new Vice-Chancellor.



Njala University has appointed Professor Osman Sankoh, the Statistician-General of Statistics Sierra Leone as the new Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the university. He was appointed after Professor Abdullah Mansaray was relieved of duty sometimes back, he will be acting until a substantive Vice-Chancellor and Principal is available to take up office.

Professor Sankoh was a student of the university, he served as Student Union President and Worked at the Mathematics department before he left for further studies.

