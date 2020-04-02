Sierra Leone News Today

4 laboratory center set up for covid-19

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie has confirmed to the public on Tuesday the 31st March that the country has prepared 4 laboratory testing centers for Covid-19. These centers he said will be able to conduct 100 tests per day, with one of the labs at 34 Military Hospital that also has an isolation center of 30 beds and that will be scaled up to 100 beds if the need arises. The China-Sierra Leone Friendship Hospital also has 100 beds and that regional treatment centers will be activated soon.

Deputy Youth Affairs Minister unveils ECOWAS Youth Council.

Deputy Youth Affairs Minister Hon. Lusine Kallon has unveiled the ECOWAS Youth Council Sierra Leone chapter. The ECOWAS Youth Council was established in the year 2014 as a youth Arm of the ECOWAS Commission to minimize the demanding challenges of youth in order to discharge efficient service delivery with the sole aim of engaging and promoting regional economic co-operation and integrations between 15 countries. In the unveiling, Hon Kallon said young people should come together and speak with one voice to lead development and youths are important in the development process of the current government.

Orange SL to launch ‘wanpot’ package for subscribers.

Orange Sierra Leone will launch its new ‘wanpot’ promotion package for subscribers. As the name implies wanpot, in Sierra Leone it’s a dish that is prepared when you put all the necessary ingredients together in a single pot to cook. The package will offer subscribers with both postpaid and prepaid features, which allow them to subscribe for the monthly bundle at a fixed price with an abundant data allowance. With this package, subscribers can have abundant voice minutes for local and international calls with data and SMS inclusive for SLL 150,000. And if a subscriber does not use his/her package there is a provision that it will be rolled over to the next month.

