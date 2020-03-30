Sierra Leone News Today 

Parliament of Sierra Leone approves the State of Emergency.

On Thursday, the 26th March 2020 the Parliament of Sierra Leone has ratified the presidential proclamation of a State of Emergency in order to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic. The legislative instruction was approved after 6 hours of debate. As per law, the proclamation would have been nullified in 7 days if it was not approved by parliament. The majority of the opposition members we’re concerned about the duration, whiles the ruling members said the president is in the right direction and everyone is expected to get on board and support. So far the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Abbass Bundu has adjourned the house for 2 weeks for MPs to consult their constituents.



Former Defense Minister charged with treason.

Rtd. Major Paolo Conteh, former Defense, and Internal Affairs Minister have been charged with treason in conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Lawyer Ady Macaulay on Thursday confirmed on his Twitter account that his client has been indicted for the above-said charges and he was informed of it at the Male Correctional Center. Conteh was arrested a day after he was found with a pistol at State House, of which Conteh said he declared his pistol at the security counter and left it with State House security personnel. He was later interrogated and took a statement from him.



Sierra Leone Premier League Board receives over SLL 2 billion from Government.

The executive of the Sierra Leone Premier League Board has received the sum of SLL 1,740,000,000.00 as part of the government commitment in supporting the premier league football competition in the country. According to the media of the board, they are grateful to the government and the money received will be used to support football clubs with financial constraints and continue to promote the game in the country.