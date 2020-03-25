Sierra Leone News Today

Government to put a new law on spreading fake news.

Mohamed Rahman Swarray, the Minister of Information and Communication has on Monday the 23rd March 2020 confirm to the public that the government will soon impose penalties of 6 months imprisonment for anyone found guilty of fake news. This is a result of the rampant spreading of fake news by certain Sierra Leoneans related to coronavirus which sometimes creates confusion within other citizens.



University of Sierra Leone opens online application for the 2020/2021 academic year.

On Monday the 23rd March 2020 The University of Sierra Leone opened its online application for the 2020/2021 academic year for postgraduate and undergraduate programs at the Fourah Bay College, Institute of Public Management and Administration and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Science. The cost for this year’s application form is SLL 300,000 for undergraduates and SLL 500,000 for postgraduates programs, intended applicants can get an application pin from the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and the Union Trust Bank in Freetown or their other branches in the country.



GT Bank signs Drizilik and Star Zee as Brand Ambassadors.

Guaranty Trust Bank has signed 2 of Sierra Leone’s top musicians, Drzilik and Star Zee as Brand Ambassadors. The signing took place at the bank’s headquarter in Freetown, according to the bank the agreement is for 1 year which is subject to renewal upon ending. The signing came as a result of their outstanding performance in the music industry and their future potentials. Drizilik and Star Zee gave big thanks to the bank for the gesture which according to them the signing is one that will boost their morals personally and the entertainment industry as a whole.

